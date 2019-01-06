App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2019 08:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates, lays foundation stones for road projects worth Rs 6,000 cr in Jodhpur

Gadkari dedicated works worth Rs 2,000 crore to the nation after their completion and laid foundation for some projects worth Rs 4,000 crore

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on January 5 laid foundation stone for and inaugurated six road projects worth Rs 6,000 crore in border areas in Jodhpur, Rajasthan and claimed none of them will have any pothole for next 150-200 years.

"My focus has been on developing road using concrete here and these roads will not have any pothole for next 150-200 years. You, then your sons and then their sons will keep using them," the Road Transport and Highways Minister told the audience.

"We also have made sure that even planes could land on and take off from these roads," Gadkari said, adding that his emphasis has always been on quality in work, reduction of cost, timely completion of projects and bringing new technology in road and bridge construction.

Gadkari dedicated works worth Rs 2,000 crore to the nation after their completion and laid foundation for some projects worth Rs 4,000 crore.

related news

Addressing the contractors present on the dais, Gadkari said works worth Rs 10 lakh crores have been awarded from his office and not a single contractor had to take turn of the ministry for getting these works.

"There was so much transparency in all these works that they did not have to come to the ministry in this regard and not a single rupee worth corruption took place in any of these projects," he said.

He also emphasized on promotion of bio-fuel, electricity and ethanol as an alternative to the conventional fossil fuel.

"We have flown planes using bio fuel using Jetropha and the bio fuel has obtained recognition from the Boeing and the Air Bus," Gadkari said.

He appealed to the MoS (Agriculture ministry) Gajendra Singh Shkhawat to turn Rajasthan into an automobile hub by promoting production of Jetropha.

He also appealed to the farmers to come forward to produce bio fuel using bio technology.
First Published on Jan 6, 2019 07:50 am

tags #India #infrastructure #Nitin Gadkari #Rajasthan

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.