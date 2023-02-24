 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Nitin Gadkari gives nod to development of Rs 1,293-crore highway project in Andhra

PTI
Feb 24, 2023 / 07:41 PM IST

The six-lane greenfield highway project on the Bengaluru-Vijayawada economic corridor will be developed on hybrid annuity model (HAM), according to an official statement.

Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday approved the development of a 32-kilometre highway from Chandrasekharapuram to Polavaram in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of Rs 1,292.65 crore under the Bharatmala project.

The six-lane greenfield highway project on the Bengaluru-Vijayawada economic corridor will be developed on hybrid annuity model (HAM), according to an official statement.

Under the hybrid annuity model, 40 per cent of the project cost is provided by the government during the construction period and the balance 60 per cent as annuity payments over the operations period along with interest thereon to the concessionaire.

"Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari approved Rs 1,292.65 crore under Bharatmala Pariyojana for the development of 32.00 Km long 6-lane access controlled greenfield highway from Chandrasekharapuram to Polavaram on (NH-544G) Bengaluru-Vijayawada Economic Corridor in hybrid annuity mode in Andhra Pradesh," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.