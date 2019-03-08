App
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 08:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nitin Gadkari dedicates Jaipur ring-road to citizens

Earlier in the day, Gadkari along with Union finance minister Arun Jaitley and external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, also laid foundation stone for 1,320 km long Delhi-Mumbai expressway and about 30 km long Dwarka expressway.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, dedicated to the nation Jaipur ring road on March 8 in Delhi.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 1,217 crore, the ring road in Jaipur will be "partially access controlled" and has been constructed "within the municipal limits on the Pink city".

The government expects the 57 km long road to provide easy access to commuters travelling on NH-11 (Agra), NH-8 (Ajmer), NH-12 (Tonk road) and state highway -12 (Malpur road).

"The project envisages considerable reduction in traffic congestion and pollution in Jaipur city," a statement by the ministry read.

The project was being undertaken in two phases where phase-I included construction of the ring road between Tonk Road and Ajmer and phase-II included construction of the remaining part.

Earlier in the day, Gadkari along with Union finance minister Arun Jaitley and external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, also laid foundation stone for 1,320 km long Delhi-Mumbai expressway and about 30 km long Dwarka expressway. The cost of these projects is Rs 90,000 crore and Rs 9,500 crore respectively.

While addressing the public gathering, Swaraj said that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will change the future of Mewat region, and "would bring it on industrial map of the country".

Jaitely was of the view that the Delhi-Mumbai expressway would link two most important freight centres of the country, thereby boosting economic activity and generating great employment opportunities.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 08:53 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

