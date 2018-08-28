Nitin Gadkari cancels September visit to Israel, Canada, US

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has cancelled his proposed visit to the US, Israel and Canada next month in view of the BJP National Executive meeting and NITI Aayog Summit.

The Union Minister of Road Transport, Highways, Shipping and Water Resources and Ganga Rejuvenation Nitin Gadkari has cancelled his proposed official visit to Israel, Canada and the US next month, the minister's office said today.

The visit has been cancelled in view of the forthcoming Mobility Summit by Niti Aayog and BJP National Executive Meeting. Both the events are scheduled in New Delhi on September 8 and 9, 2018.