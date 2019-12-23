App
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nitin Gadkari bats for IT, e-governance, praises FASTag system

"My (Road Transport and Highways) department has started FASTag system for toll collection. This has been implemented upto 51-52 percent till date, and will be done completely by next month. Earlier, our toll collection was Rs 68 crore per day. After implementing the FASTag system, it has gone up to Rs 81 crore per day," he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said information technology (IT) and e-governance were bringing transparency and facilitating good governance.

He was speaking at the valedictory session of a two- day regional conference on 'Improving Public Service Delivery Role of Governments' at Nagpur.

Close

"I am hoping to increase it by Rs 25 crore per day, and our income will increase by Rs 10000-11000 crore compared tolast year. A small step towards e-governance has led to this increase in income," said Gadkari.

He said positive and development orientated approach, transparency, corruption-free system, fast track decision making process and social and national commitment will lead to good governance.

The minister said performance audit should be carried out of bureaucrats periodically.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who also attended the function, said the Narendra Modi government was committed to "reform, perform and transform".

"The government is committed to zero tolerance towards corruption, but shall protect honest and sincere officers," the minister of state for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said.

First Published on Dec 22, 2019 08:12 am

tags #Current Affairs #e-governance #FASTag #India #IT #Nitin Gadkari

