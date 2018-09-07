App
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 03:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nitin Gadkari asks auto industry to change 'mindset', be future-oriented

"Our policies are clear. We want to encourage you, we want to support you but there is a small requirement on your part for a little change in mindsets and give more priority to future," Gadkari said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari Friday asked the auto companies for a "little change in mindsets" by giving more priority to future, while assuring them of government support with clear policies.

Speaking at the MOVE, global mobility summit, the minister said the government was clear with its policy to reduce import of oil and end pollution, for which it is encouraging alternative fuel technologies such as biofuels and electric mobility.

"Our policies are clear. We want to encourage you, we want to support you but there is a small requirement on your part for a little change in mindsets and give more priority to future," Gadkari said.

He was responding to comments from auto industry leaders, who wanted clear policy road map for future mobility.

Citing example of fixing 12 percent GST for electric vehicles, Gadkari said the government is clear with its policies to encourage alternate fuels such as ethanol, methanol, besides electric vehicles.

The minister said the auto industry has been doing well, playing a big role in India's economic growth with its existing business model but it needs to look beyond the present keeping in mind the future mobility requirements.

He said while the ethanol economy will have a good future, electric vehicles also hold a lot of potential, specially for public transport. For electrification, Gadkari said it would be easier to first target two-wheelers and three-wheelers.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 03:36 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Nitin Gadkari

