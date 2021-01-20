MARKET NEWS

Niti Innovation Index: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in innovation

The index, released by Aayog's vice chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant, has been developed in the lines of Global Innovation Index.

PTI
January 20, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala have been ranked as top five states in innovation in Niti Aayog's second Innovation Index released on Wednesday.

Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar were ranked at the bottom of the index.

The India Innovation Index 2020, ranks the states and union territories based on their relative performance of supporting innovation, and aims to empower them to improve their innovation policies by highlighting their strengths and weaknesses.

The states and union territories have been divided into 17 ''major states'', 10 ''North-East and hill states'', and 9 ''city states and Union Territories'', for effectively comparing their performance.

Overall, the framework of India Innovation Index 2020, consists of 36 indicators, which include hard data (32 indicators) and four composite indicators.
