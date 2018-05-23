App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 23, 2018 04:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Niti, ABB join hands to benefit India from AI, robotics

PTI @moneycontrolcom

ABB India and Niti Aayog today inked a pact to help the country reap the benefits of latest technologies including robotics and artificial intelligence. The two institutions signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) to work together in preparing key sectors of the economy for digitalisation, artificial intelligence (AI) robotics, and industrial automation, an ABB India statement said.

The initiative also covers the fast growing segment of electric mobility. Niti Aayog and ABB will work with government ministries, solicit feedback for areas critical to them and discuss solutions using industrial automation, and digitalisation technologies.

“ABB's more than a hundred years' presence in India and our pioneering technology leadership in industrial digitalisation position us well to support India in its ambitions for the next phase of its transformation,” ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer said.

The first workshop for senior government officials under this collaboration would be organised in June in Bengaluru.

Given the importance of the Indian food processing sector, the workshop will focus on digital and automation technologies for this sector.

Based on the interactions with ABB India, Niti Aayog will also make recommendations to government ministries for guidelines and policies regarding development and adoption of AI in various sectors with industrial automation and digitalisation as the backbone.

