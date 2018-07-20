App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 05:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman, Singapore Minister call on TN CM Palaniswami

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who is on an official visit to India, called on the Chief Minister accompanied by senior officials including Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Lim Thuan Kuan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami here today.

Kumar, accompanied by Niti Aayog Member VK Saraswat, called on the Chief Minister at the Secretariat, an official release said.

The release described the meetings as 'courtesy call.'

Senior state government officials including Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan were present during the meetings, it said.
