    Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar steps down

    Rajiv Kumar will likely be succeeded by economist Suman Bery as the next vice-chairman of Niti Aayog

    PTI
    April 22, 2022 / 10:56 PM IST
    File photo of NITI Aayog V-C Rajiv Kumar (Left)

    Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar has stepped down, sources said. The reason behind his move could not be immediately ascertained.

    He will likely be succeeded by economist Suman Bery as the next vice-chairman of Niti Aayog, sources told CNBC-TV18.

    Kumar, an eminent economist, took over as vice chairman of Niti Aayog in August 2017 after the then VC Arvind Panagariya exited the government think-tank to return to academics.

    He holds a DPhil in economics from Oxford University and a PhD from Lucknow University. He was also a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research (CPR).



    PTI
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 10:51 pm
