Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Niti Aayog to launch Composite Water Management Index

Composite Water Management Index as a useful tool to assess and improve the performance in efficient management of water resources

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Government think-tank Niti Aayog today said it has prepared the Composite Water Management Index as a useful tool to assess and improve the performance in efficient management of water resources. It further said that this index is an attempt to inspire states and UTs towards efficient and optimal utilisation of water and recycling thereof with a sense of urgency.

In view of limitations on availability of water resources and rising demand for water, Niti Aayog said, "sustainable management of water resources has acquired critical importance."

According to Niti Aayog, the index can be utilised to formulate and implement suitable strategies for better management of water resources.

It has been finalised after an elaborate exercise including seeking feedback from the states and consultation with reputed experts, the Aayog said.

Union Minister for Water Resources Nitin Gadkari will release the Index.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 06:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #NITI Ayog #Nitin Gadkari

