App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 04:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Niti Aayog task force to find long-term solution to sugar sector woes: Ram Vilas Paswan

The task force was set up in December 2018 under the chairmanship of Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The government think-tank Niti Aayog has constituted a task force on the sugar industry to find a long-term solution to the problems faced by the sector, Parliament was informed on February 5.

The task force was set up in December 2018 under the chairmanship of Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

"With a view to find long-term solution for the sugarcane and sugar industry so as to rationalise their dependence on states' assistance while at the same time encourage farm diversification to reduce adverse impact on the water sector, a task force on sugarcane and sugar industry has been constituted..." he said.

Stating that the sugar industry is cyclic in nature, Paswan said every few years of high sugar production are followed by low production periods.

related news

"In surplus phase, ex-mill price of sugar in the domestic market gets depressed leading to low realisation resulting in accumulation of cane price arrears of farmers," he added.

The minister also mentioned that the government has to intervene regularly to boost liquidity of sugar mills for clearing the huge cane arrears.

Paswan highlighted that the government has taken many long-term measures such as fixing minimum selling price to help millers and allowing production of ethanol from B-heavy molasses and cane juices.

"These measures are expected to minimise the support required by the sugar industry from the government," he added.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 03:56 pm

tags #India #NITI Aayog

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.