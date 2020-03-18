App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Niti Aayog, stakeholders discuss R&D requirement for coronavirus vaccine

The deadly virus, which originated in China in December last year, has spread to 155 countries, infected more than 180,000 people and claimed over 8,000 lives.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Coronavirus (Representative Image: Reuters)
Coronavirus (Representative Image: Reuters)

Niti Aayog Member V K Paul on March 18 chaired a meeting with the government's Principal Scientific Adviser K Vijay Raghavan on the R&D requirement for developing a vaccine for Covid-19.



"NITIAayog Member Dr VK Paul chaired a meeting with @PrinSciAdvGoI on the R&D requirement for developing the vaccine for #COVID19," the Niti Aayog said in a tweet.

Representatives from the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology; Department of Science and Technology; Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Delhi; CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology; and the National Cooperative Development Corp of India also attended the meeting, it added.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 151 on Wednesday after four more were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 07:45 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #NITI Aayog

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: 'It's the end of the world' - REM's apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

