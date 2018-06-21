App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NITI Aayog ranks Rajasthan on top spot in water conservation

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

NITI Aayog has declared Rajasthan the number one state in India when it comes to water conservation after it registered a significant rise in the groundwater level in over 20 districts and an increase in their irrigation capacity by 81 percent.

Confirming NITI Aayog's report, Shriram Vedire, President, Rajasthan River basin and Water Resources Planning Authority said that the increase in the water level is due to water conservation structures built under Chief Minister's Jal Swawlamban Abhiyaan programme.

Rajasthan adopted various water conservation methods such as geo-tagging, surveying with the help of drones and engaging people who actively participated in the campaigns.

As per NITI Aayog report, these efforts finally bore some fruit as the groundwater level has risen by 5 feet in around 21 districts. Moreover, the water distribution by tankers has reduced by nearly 56 percent.

Considering the remarkable impact that this initiative has had on the groundwater level, NITI Aayog has requested other states as well to take initiative in water conservation. It is high time that topics like conservation of water, its rehabilitation and irrigation management should be taken seriously.

As per NITI Aayog's report, India is facing its ‘worst’ water crisis in history and the demand for potable water will outstrip supply by 2030 if proper measures are not taken.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 06:07 pm

tags #India #NITI Aayog #Shriram Vedire #Trending News #Vasundhara Raje

