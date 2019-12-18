App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NITI Aayog plans to subsidise eggs, fish and meat via public distribution system: Report

The proposal suggests that protein-rich food such as eggs and meat be added to the current food subsidy programme that includes rice and wheat, among others

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The NITI Aayog is working on a proposal for the government to subsidise protein-rich food such as eggs, fish and meat, potentially through the public distribution system, The Economic Times has reported.

This is in a bid to help improve the country’s nutrition ranking.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The government think tank is likely to include this plan in its 15-year Vision Document, which is expected to be in place by early 2020 and will be effective from April 1, 2020.

According to the report, top officials at NITI Aayog are looking at broadening the list of food items under the public distribution system, as per the report.

The aforementioned protein-rich food items could be added to the existing food subsidy programme that includes rice and wheat, among others.

While India is self-sufficient in the majority of food grains and is also an exporter in for food categories, the country’s rankings are low when it comes to nutrition and hunger alleviation.

High-protein food items are generally costlier. Hence, this move could also lead to swelling in the food subsidy bill.

The food subsidy bill for FY20 has been pegged at Rs 1.8 lakh crore as compared to revised estimate of Rs 1.7 crore during FY19.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 09:10 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #NITI Aayog #nutrition #PDS #policy

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.