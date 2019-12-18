NITI Aayog plans to subsidise eggs, fish and meat via public distribution system: Report

The proposal suggests that protein-rich food such as eggs and meat be added to the current food subsidy programme that includes rice and wheat, among others
The NITI Aayog is working on a proposal for the government to subsidise protein-rich food such as eggs, fish and meat, potentially through the public distribution system, The Economic Times has reported.
This is in a bid to help improve the country’s nutrition ranking.
The government think tank is likely to include this plan in its 15-year Vision Document, which is expected to be in place by early 2020 and will be effective from April 1, 2020.
According to the report, top officials at NITI Aayog are looking at broadening the list of food items under the public distribution system, as per the report.
The aforementioned protein-rich food items could be added to the existing food subsidy programme that includes rice and wheat, among others.
While India is self-sufficient in the majority of food grains and is also an exporter in for food categories, the country’s rankings are low when it comes to nutrition and hunger alleviation.
High-protein food items are generally costlier. Hence, this move could also lead to swelling in the food subsidy bill.
High-protein food items are generally costlier. Hence, this move could also lead to swelling in the food subsidy bill.

The food subsidy bill for FY20 has been pegged at Rs 1.8 lakh crore as compared to revised estimate of Rs 1.7 crore during FY19.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 09:10 am