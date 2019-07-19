App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 10:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Niti Aayog invites bids for development of National Data and Analytics Platform

The portal would provide natural language understanding based advanced search features to find the appropriate data set, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Niti Aayog has invited bids from consultants for development and operation of the National Data and Analytics Platform (NDAP) through public private partnership.

The consultant will be required undertake the development, operation and maintenance of a web portal that will serve as a single point for accessing data across all ministries with intuitive visualisation and self-service analytics, according to the request for proposal (RFP) issued by Niti Aayog.

The NDAP project will be implemented through public private partnership on Design, Build, Operate and Transfer (DBOT) basis.

NDAP would be developed in accordance with global best practices, it added.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 10:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #NITI Aayog

