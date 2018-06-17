NITI Aayog council to discuss implementation of key policies: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the Governing Council of the NITI Aayog will discuss the implementation of key policies relating to various sectors on Sunday.



Looking forward to the 4th Governing Council meeting of @NITIAayog tomorrow. Implementation of key policies relating to a wide range of sectors will be discussed during the meeting. https://t.co/4xR5tb7Dns

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2018

Issues, including measures taken to double farmers' income and progress of flagship schemes, will come up for discussion, an official statement issued had said yesterday.

The development agenda for 'New India 2022' is also expected to be approved in the meeting, according to it.

The council, apex body of the Niti Aayog, includes all the chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, several union ministers and senior government officials.

The Governing Council, according to the statement, is expected to take up important subjects, progress of flagship schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, National Nutrition Mission and Mission Indradhanush; development of districts; besides celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.