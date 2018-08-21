Niti Aayog calls for more participation from private sector for Aspirational Districts Programme

Niti Aayog today called for more participation from private players for the success of government's Aspirational Districts Programme which aims to transform 117 most backward districts of the country.

Addressing an event here, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said overhauling these districts will lead to India's growth as well.

"These 117 districts are determined to change the destiny of India within next 3 years. And if they transform, then India will transform itself rapidly as you will get an incremental growth of about 1-1.5 percent because these districts will become the key drivers of growth," he said at the event organised by Indo-US Chamber of Commerce here.

However, the government alone cannot bring this huge transformation and more private players should join the efforts.

"We need a huge amount of investment from the private sector. It is not possible for the government alone to bring the change. We need a great partnership between the government and private sector and only this will drive us to sustainable development," Kant said.

As of now Tata Trust, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Piramal, ITC are among the key players associated with this programme. The programme gauges these districts on 49 indicators on 6 sub-sectors by challenging them to compete on a real time basis through a continuous monitoring of data.

The government launched the Transformation of Aspirational Districts programme earlier this year. It aims at quickly and effectively transforming 117 most underdeveloped districts of the country.