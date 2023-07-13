Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launches ‘NMACC Bachpan’

Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, through a statement said the goal of NMACC BACHPAN is to spark the imagination and enthusiasm of young students and fill their hearts and minds with happiness and inspiration.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), a multidisciplinary arts space housed within the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, is preparing to present 'NMACC Bachpan,' a special event for children aged 2-14.

'NMACC Bachpan' is an engaging and diverse platform dedicated to children, offering a multitude of immersive experiences such as theater performances, interactive workshops, engaging interactions, arts and crafts activities and many other exciting offerings, NMACC said.

NMACC said this initiative aligns with its mission to foster and preserve art and culture for future generations.

Its statement said ‘NMACC Bachpan’ inspired by the learning and creativity of the growing up years aims to engage children in arts and culture through enjoyable and interactive ways. It further said the event offers parents an opportunity to share moments of awe and wonder with their children. ‘NMACC Bachpan’ is a platform where learning meets fun, it added.

Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, in a statement, said the goal of NMACC BACHPAN is to spark the imagination and enthusiasm of young students and fill their hearts and minds with happiness and inspiration. It does this by offering a varied selection of spectacular performances, engaging workshops, and captivating activities, she said.

"I am delighted to announce 'NMACC BACHPAN', a one-of-a-kind children's festival spread over 11 days. With a spectacular array of unique shows, immersive workshops and captivating experiences, we hope that NMACC BACHPAN will ignite the hearts and minds of young learners with joy and inspiration! Our festival's multi-format programming will create an environment where entertainment meets learning! It is our humble effort to make art and culture exciting, engaging, and an essential part of every child's life. I invite all children with their families to join us for this celebration of creativity and childhood at NMACC BACHPAN," Nita Ambani's statement read.

The 11-day event begins on July 20. Participants can take part in a wide range of captivating activities, such as live interactive science demonstrations, exciting jam sessions, dance-meets-circus acts, entertaining regional theatre, delightful dance recitals, interesting art, technology workshops and much more.

The arts platform also said a special Li’l Swadesh Kilkari edition aims to deepen the study of Indian customs by introducing children to traditional crafts made in India such as crochet toys, puppet making, and traditional games from different regions.

