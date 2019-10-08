Nita Ambani addresses Sports Business Summit in London, highlights rise of sports in India

Nita Ambani, owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians, on October 8, said that keeping children fit, health and happy is fundamental duty of every society.

Ambani, who is also the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, was addressing the Sports Business Summit in London, which is part of Leaders’ Week London 2019 event.

She also listed her three dreams for sports in India, which are: to secure “Right to Sports” as a fundamental right, “India becoming a global sports powerhouse” and to see sports help spread global peace.

“I represent the dreams, hope, and aspirations of a billion Indians. India is the youngest country in the world -- a resurgent nation of 1.3 billion people of which 600 million are under 25,” Ambani added.

Nita Ambani spoke about how sports can be a medium for change in a growing society and cited the example of Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah to explain how it can benefit youngsters.

In her address, titled ‘Inspiring a billion dreams: the India opportunity’, Ambani highlighted the rise of the IPL and Indian Super League (ISL), and Reliance Foundation’s ‘Education and Sports for All (ESA)’ and ‘Young Champs’ initiatives that are aimed at helping underprivileged children.

Ambani, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), spoke about women in sports. “I am a big believer of phenomenal power of women. I believe that women can excel not only in playing sport, but also in promoting sport. Today, women in India are breaking the glass ceiling in more and more areas of human endeavor. Indeed, women all over the world are doing so,” Ambani said.

Talking about ‘Khelo India’ and ‘Fit India’ movements, she also lauded sporting and fitness initiatives launched by the Centre.

She also highlighted India’s evolving sporting ecosystem and growth opportunities for international sports. Ambani also touched upon the growing television viewership in India across various sports and how the rise of sports had helped boost allied fields such as sports technology and sports medicine.

In what was the first set of National Basketball Association (NBA) matches in India, Indiana Pacers took on Sacramento Kings at the NSCI Stadium in Mumbai on October 4 and 5. To mark the occasion, Ambani had presented the ceremonial "Match Ball" to NBA officials welcoming America's famous professional basketball league to India.

Ambani was elected to the IOC in 2016, becoming the first Indian woman member of the organisation.