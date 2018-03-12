App
Mar 12, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nirmala Sitharaman to visit China next month

Defence Minister Nimala Sitharaman today said she would visit China next month, which will be an important trip in the backdrop of the strain in ties between the two countries after the Doklam standoff.

Defence Minister Nimala Sitharaman today said she would visit China next month, which will be an important trip in the backdrop of the strain in ties between the two countries after the Doklam standoff.

Replying to a question on her China visit, Sitharaman told reporters "Yes, (the visit is) probably sometime in late April."

She, however, did not elaborate on the agenda of the meeting.

I n August last year, India and China decided to end their 73-day standoff between their troops in Doklam. The standoff had strained ties considerably between the two countries.

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

