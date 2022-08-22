English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Nirmala Sitharaman to arrive in Kohima today for 3-day visit to Nagaland

    Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the CSR and investment event at Nagaland Baptist Church Council Convention Centre at 4 pm in the presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

    PTI
    August 22, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to arrive here on Monday on a three-day visit to Nagaland to participate in various programmes, including the state government's first conclave on corporate social responsibility and investment, an official said.

    She will inaugurate the CSR and investment event at Nagaland Baptist Church Council Convention Centre at 4 pm in the presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

    Sitharaman will also participate in the investors and bankers' meet with a specific focus on Nagaland and is likely to announce various CSR projects of corporate houses and industries during the conclave, the official said.

    More than 100 corporate delegates and investors from various parts of the country have confirmed participation in the three-day event and are expected to extend CSR funding up to Rs 160 crore, official sources said.

    Sitharaman will visit Mon on Tuesday morning to inaugurate the first branch of Axis Bank in the remote district. The union minister will also hold a closed-door meeting with the Nagaland business community at Chumoukedima before leaving for Delhi on Wednesday.

    Close

    Related stories

    The conclave on corporate social responsibility and investment is open to all the civil society organisations of the state, which have fulfilled the requirements of being registered under the corporate law and have been implementing CSR projects for at least two-three years.

    These organisations will propose over 400 projects to attract investors, of which mostly are related to the health and education sectors, the official sources said.

    The conclave, which was earlier scheduled to be held on July 4 and 5, was postponed as the union minister was not able to visit the state at that time.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Kohima #Nagaland #Nirmala Sitharaman
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 10:24 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.