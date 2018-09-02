Nirmala Sitharaman reviews security situation in Kashmir

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday reviewed the security situation in Kashmir during a visit to the valley, and army officials briefed her on the operational preparedness and counter-infiltration grid.

Sitharaman was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat on her visit, army officials said.

The defence minister visited forward areas in the frontier district of Kupwara. She was briefed by the commanders on ground on the operational preparedness and counter-infiltration grid, they said.

During her interaction with the troops, the defence minister lauded their round the clock sharp vigil along the Line of Control and professionalism.

She also asked them to remain alert for any eventuality to defeat nefarious designs of hostile forces, the officials said.