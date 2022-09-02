English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register & watch Markets league at INR 2699 just for PRO! Get exciting offers too.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Nirmala Sitharaman pulls up Collector in Telangana for not replying on Centre, state share in PDS rice

    Sitharaman, who was attending various programmes in Zaheerabad Parliamentary Constituency as part of BJP’s ’Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana’, also asked Collector Jitesh Patil why the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was missing at the shop in Birkur as the Centre bears a lion’s share in the subsidised rice which is being sold at Rs 1 in the state to beneficiaries.

    PTI
    September 02, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman


    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday pulled up the Kamareddy district collector Jitesh Patil when the latter could not provide an answer to what was the Centre and the state’s share in the rice supplied through fair price shops.


    Sitharaman, who was attending various programmes in Zaheerabad Parliamentary Constituency as part of BJP’s ’Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana’, also asked Collector Jitesh Patil why the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was missing at the shop in Birkur as the Centre bears a lion’s share in the subsidised rice which is being sold at Rs 1 in the state to beneficiaries.


    ”The rice which is sold at Rs 35 in the open market was being distributed to people at Rs 1 here. How much is the state government bearing?” she asked the Collector. She said the Centre is supplying the rice in PDS shops bearing all the costs, including logistics and storage, and was trying to get an answer whether that free rice is reaching the people or not.


    Sitharaman said approximately, the Centre bears Rs 30, the state government gives Rs 4, while Re 1 is collected from the beneficiaries. She highlighted that, since March-April 2020, the Centre has been providing rice, priced at Rs 30-Rs 35, free of cost without the state government and the beneficiaries having to contribute anything.


    When the official could not answer the question, the Union minister asked him to come up with an answer in the next 30 minutes. ”You think about it and within half an hour, again before my address to media (come up with an answer). So that I can tell them that even if the Collector could not answer my question immediately, he struggled and got the information,” she rebuked.

    Close

    Related stories


    She alleged that when a request was earlier made to put up PM’s pictures also at the fair price shops in Telangana, it was not allowed. The BJP workers who came forward to put up the pictures were also not allowed, she claimed.


    ”I am telling you today. Our people will come and put up the PM’s banner here. You will, as the district administrator, ensure that it shall not be removed. That it shall not be torn,” she warned the Collector. ”If a banner is not there, I will come to this place again,” she said.


    Under the Centre’s PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, the entire cost of 5 kilograms foodgrains given free is being borne by the Modi government, the Union minister said.


    ”Under NFSA, more than 80% of cost of foodgrains is borne by the Modi Govt. Is there any objection to poster/banner of PM Modi being displayed at ration shops? Smt @nsitharaman,” her office tweeted.

    Earlier, some Congress workers tried to protest when the Finance Minister was on her way to Banswada. Police intervened and dispersed the group. a

    PTI
    Tags: #Fair Price Shops #Nirmala Sitharaman #Telangana
    first published: Sep 2, 2022 05:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.