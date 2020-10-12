Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates: FM announces steps to boost consumer demand

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing a press conference on economic issues at National Media Centre, New Delhi. In the press conference, the FM announced a Rs 12,000 crore interest-free 50-year loan to states for spending on capital projects in a bid to boost the economy. She further announced a one-time Rs 10,000 interest-free festival advance to all its officers and employees as part of plans to increase consumer spending to spur demand in the economy. The union minister's address is being held ahead of the GST Council meeting, which is scheduled from 4-6 pm. The GST Council in its meeting on the day is likely to discuss the suggestion of non-BJP ruled states of setting up a ministerial panel to develop consensus on the issue of compensation. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.