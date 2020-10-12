Live now
Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates: FM announces steps to boost consumer demand
Central government payout on cash-in-lieu-for-LTC will be Rs 5,675 crore and Rs 1,900 crore for PSUs and banks, says FM Sitharaman.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing a press conference on economic issues at National Media Centre, New Delhi. In the press conference, the FM announced a Rs 12,000 crore interest-free 50-year loan to states for spending on capital projects in a bid to boost the economy. She further announced a one-time Rs 10,000 interest-free festival advance to all its officers and employees as part of plans to increase consumer spending to spur demand in the economy. The union minister's address is being held ahead of the GST Council meeting, which is scheduled from 4-6 pm. The GST Council in its meeting on the day is likely to discuss the suggestion of non-BJP ruled states of setting up a ministerial panel to develop consensus on the issue of compensation. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.
Key takeaways from the press conference
Proposals to stimulate consumer spending has 2 components: FM
Where to watch the press conference
FM's address to be held ahead of the GST Council meeting
FM to address a press conference at 12.30 pm
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a one-time Rs 10,000 interest-free festival advance to all its officers and employees as part of plans to increase consumer spending to spur demand in the economy.
Here are the key takeaways from the press conference
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: I have been speaking with industry leaders directly who say we reached pre-COVID capacity utilisation. So revival is clearly visible.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced a Leave Travel Concession (LTC) cash voucher scheme to increase consumer spending. Under this LTC Cash Voucher Scheme, government employees can opt to receive cash amounting to leave encashment, plus three times ticket fare, to buy items which attract a GST of 12 percent or more. Only digital transactions allowed, GST invoice to be produced, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said.
FM announces Special Festival Advance of Rs 10,000 for government employees to spur consumer spending, stimulate demand
The money so received by employees cannot be withdrawn in cash.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: We estimate that the measures announced today, for boosting consumer spending and capital expenditure, will boost demand by Rs 73,000 crores, to be spent by March 31, 2021.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: The Rs 12,000 crore loan is over and above borrowing ceilings of the states and the repayment will be one bullet payment after 50 years.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Additional budget of Rs 25,000 crore (in addition to Rs 4.13 lakh crore given in Budget 2020) is being provided for capital expenditure on roads, defence, water supply, urban development and domestically produced capital equipment.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: The second part of the Centre's plan to boost consumer demand is a one-time restoration of the festival advance for central government employees through the Special Festival Advance Scheme. This is expected to generate at least about Rs 8,000 crore of demand.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Both Part 1 and Part 2 of interest-free loans given to states are to be spent by March 31, 2021. Of this, 50 percent will be given initially, remaining upon utilization of first 50 percent.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Capital expenditure - money spent on infrastructure and asset creation - has a multiplier effect on the economy, it not only improves current GDP but also future GDP, we want to give a new thrust to capital expenditure of both states and Centre.