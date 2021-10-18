Nirmala Sitharaman highlights need to keep supply chains open for vaccine raw materials to combat COVID-19

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has highlighted the need of an international financial architecture to fight the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe and stressed on the need to keep the supply chains open for vaccine raw materials.

Sitharaman, participating in the 36th Annual G30 International Banking Seminar virtually here on Sunday, spoke on the panel about Financing the Commons, Climate and pandemic security, the Finance Ministry tweeted.

She stressed on focused mobilisation and #equitableallocation of finances and #techsolutions to successfully harness the global #commongood of #climate and #pandemic security, it said.

Sitharaman highlighted the need of an international financial architecture to fight the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe and supported the need of new financial instruments to focus and press forward green initiatives.

She underlined the need for the World Health Organisation (WHO) to be strengthened for a more effective response to new challenges.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

She stressed on the need to keep open supply chains for vaccine raw materials, the ministry said.

Later in the day, Sitharaman addressed a gathering of women entrepreneurs of Indian-origin in New Jersey, where she spoke on India's robust economic recovery and the road ahead and the opportunities India has to offer to the world.

Sitharaman arrived here on Friday after her visit to Washington DC where she participated in the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. She began her week-long US visit with a trip to Boston, where she met CEOs, addressed a roundtable meeting of investors and executives and addressed students and faculty at the Harvard Kennedy School. India, the world's largest producer of vaccines overall, suspended exports of COVID-19 vaccines in April to focus on inoculating its own population following a sudden spike in infections. Last month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that India will resume the supplies abroad. India said that it will resume export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines in the fourth quarter of 2021 under the ''Vaccine Maitri'' programme and to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool. COVAX is a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines directed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and the WHO.