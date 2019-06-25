Nirmala Sitharaman dashes Jagan Reddy’s hopes, says no 'special status' for Andhra

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 24 said in the Lok Sabha that no proposal was being considered by the Centre to grant Special Category Status (SCS) to any state.

The statement comes at a time when newly-appointed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is seeking the status for his state.

Sitharaman was responding to a question raised by Kaushalendra Kumar, Janata Dal (United) Member of Parliament from Bihar. Kumar had sought information on if the Centre was considering grant of SCS request from any state.

In her reply, the finance minister confirmed that the Centre had received requests for grant of SCS from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“Special Category Status for plan assistance has been granted in the past by the National Development Council (NDC) to some states that are characterised by a number of features necessitating special consideration,” the finance minister’s reply said.

Sitharaman added that SCS is granted based on consideration of criteria such as hilly and difficult terrain, low population density and/or sizeable share of tribal population, strategic location along borders with neighbouring countries, economic and infrastructural backwardness and non-viable nature of state finances.

Asked if industries which are to be set up in SCS states are likely to be exempted from central taxes to help the overall development of the state, Sitharaman clarified that no specific measures for growth are provided.

In the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Jagan had said that his YSR Congress Party would support any post-poll formation that promised to grant the special status. Jagan has been seeking the status for the Rs 2.58 lakh debt-ridden state.

In fact, SCS was one of YSRCP’s biggest poll plank. He had also repeatedly attacked rival N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for failing to get SCS granted for Andhra despite being part of the Centre. Political observers believe that this pressure had led TDP to exit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in early 2018.

On June 23, it was also reported that YSRCP is unlikely to accept the post of Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha as it does not want to be seen aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) until the Narendra Modi government fulfilled its demand.