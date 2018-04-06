App
Apr 06, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Advanced version of AK-47 rifles may soon be produced in India: Report

The advanced versions of the popular AK-47 rifles may soon be ‘Made in India’ as the Centre is working with Russia to fast-track the process of setting up a manufacturing unit of Kalashnikov factory in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Russia had last year extended a proposal to collaborate for indigenous production of Kalashnikov rifle in India, which could not take it forward because it did not fulfil the Army’s requirements. The Army, however, recently put out new specifications that allows the advanced version - AK-103 - to fit the bill, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The latest changes specify for a 7.62 calibre for its assault rifle of which a small number of a ‘hi-tech rifles’ will be imported for its frontline troops. The remaining, which would be in large numbers, is planned to be manufactured in India. The AK-103 is said to be fall in the second category.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had met her Russian counterpart General Sergei Shoigu and discussed defence cooperation between the two countries.

Following the discussion, it has been decided to take forward the process of setting up of the production unit in India. For this, a team of high level officials headed by the Director General (Acquisitions) in the defence ministry and two representatives from the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) will go to Russia later this month to send a team to visit and assess the Kalashnikov facility, as per the publication. Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

tags #defence #Economy #India

