Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi: Not interested in politics, fighting only for my daughter

There was speculation that she might be joining Congress after party leader Kirti Azad's tweet
Amidst speculation that Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi, would be contesting in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly polls on a Congress ticket, she has refuted the reports, saying that she has "no connection" with politics and that she hasn't spoken to anyone about this.
"I am not interested (in joining politics), I am fighting only for my daughter," Devi said, according to CNN News18.
A 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before being thrown out on the road. She died at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore on December 29, 2012.
Devi, the mother of the victim, clarified that she has not met anyone regarding the issue, and has had "no word" with Congress.
"ऐ मां तुझे सलाम"
आशा देवी जी आपका स्वागत है https://t.co/XovQXVsLp9
— Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) January 17, 2020
