Nirbhaya convicts to be executed in Jail No 3; Tihar to approach Meerut hangman

Three of the convicts are lodged in Jail No 2, while one is in Jail No 4, the official said.
The four convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be executed in Jail No 3, a senior Tihar Jail official said on January 7, hours after a Delhi court issued death warrants against them and declared that they will be hanged at 7 am on January 22.
Three of the convicts are lodged in Jail No 2, while one is in Jail No 4, the official said.Sources said the jail authorities will approach a hangman in Meerut to carry out the execution.
First Published on Jan 7, 2020 07:55 pm