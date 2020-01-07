App
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 07:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nirbhaya convicts to be executed in Jail No 3; Tihar to approach Meerut hangman

Three of the convicts are lodged in Jail No 2, while one is in Jail No 4, the official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Nirbhaya case victim's mother flashes the victory sign along with lawyers after a court issued death warrants against the four convicts in the case, outside Patiala House Courts in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will be hanged on 22 January at 7 am in Tihar jail.
Nirbhaya case victim's mother flashes the victory sign along with lawyers after a court issued death warrants against the four convicts in the case, outside Patiala House Courts in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will be hanged on 22 January at 7 am in Tihar jail.

The four convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be executed in Jail No 3, a senior Tihar Jail official said on January 7, hours after a Delhi court issued death warrants against them and declared that they will be hanged at 7 am on January 22.

Three of the convicts are lodged in Jail No 2, while one is in Jail No 4, the official said.

Sources said the jail authorities will approach a hangman in Meerut to carry out the execution.

First Published on Jan 7, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Nirbhaya Case

