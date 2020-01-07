Nirbhaya convicts to be executed in Jail No 3; Tihar to approach Meerut hangman

Nirbhaya case victim's mother flashes the victory sign along with lawyers after a court issued death warrants against the four convicts in the case, outside Patiala House Courts in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will be hanged on 22 January at 7 am in Tihar jail.

The four convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be executed in Jail No 3, a senior Tihar Jail official said on January 7, hours after a Delhi court issued death warrants against them and declared that they will be hanged at 7 am on January 22.

Three of the convicts are lodged in Jail No 2, while one is in Jail No 4, the official said.