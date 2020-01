Nirbhaya convicts' execution won't happen on Jan 22 as mercy plea filed: Delhi govt to HC

The Delhi government on January 15 told the High Court that execution of the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case will not happen on January 22 as a mercy petition has been filed by one of them.

The four convicts -- Vinay Sharma (26), Mukesh Kumar (32), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) -- are to be hanged on January 22 at 7.00 am in Tihar jail.

A Delhi court had issued their death warrants on January 7.

Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal were told by the Delhi government and the Centre that the plea filed by convict Mukesh, challenging his death warrant, was premature.

The Delhi government and the prison authorities informed the court that under the rules, it will have to wait for the mercy plea to be decided before executing the death warrant.

They also said that none of the four convicts can be executed on January 22 unless the present mercy plea is decided.

The Supreme Court had on January 14 had dismissed the curative pleas of Mukesh and Vinay.

The hearing which is going on since morning will continue later in the day.

