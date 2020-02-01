Nirbhaya case: Tihar jail authorities move Delhi High court against stay on rapists' February 1 hanging

The Tihar jail authorities have moved the Delhi High Court to challeng the stay ordered by a Delhi court on the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case, CNN News18 has reported.

A Delhi trial court on January 31 stayed the hanging of the four death-row convicts, postponing the execution indefinitely.

In the plea, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), along with Tihar jail authorities, mentions that the convicts by filing their review/curative/mercy petition, one after the other at such a belated stage, are being permitted to play with law, leading to unnecessarily prolonging the execution and taking judicial process for a ride.

The Delhi High Court is hearing the plea now.