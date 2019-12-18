Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court rejects death-row convict’s review petition

The Supreme Court of India (SC), on December 18, dismissed a review petition filed by Akshay Kumar Singh -- one of the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case against his death sentence.

On December 17, the apex court had adjourned the hearing of a review plea after Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde recused himself and said the case will be heard by a new bench.

A new bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna was constituted to hear the review plea.

The convict's lawyer sought three weeks to file a mercy petition before the President. However, the Supreme Court did not express any view on the time frame.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that seven days can be given to file review and that one week is the time prescribed to file the mercy plea.

However, the court said that the convict can avail remedy of filing mercy plea within whatever time prescribed under law.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Akshay -- one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case – who was seeking review of the 2017 apex court verdict, which had upheld his death penalty in the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic on December 16, 2012.

The 23-year-old paramedic student was gang raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

Advocate AP Singh, appearing for the convict, argued: “I cannot understand why the Delhi government is rushing for hanging in this case only. There are many other cases where crime was more heinous and the convicts are in Tihar (jail). This is to further political agenda.”

Solicitor General Mehta said that the convict’s lawyers were “trying to delay the inevitable”.

“There are crimes when humanity is put to shame. There are crimes when God cries that this girl could not be saved and also that monsters were born. There can be no mercy in such a case,” Mehta argued, according to Live Law.

On July 9, 2018, the apex court had dismissed the review pleas filed by the other three convicts -- Mukesh (30), Pawan Gupta (23) and Vinay Sharma (24) -- in the case, saying no grounds have been made out by them for review of the 2017 verdict.

One of the accused in the case, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in Delhi's Tihar Jail. Another accused, who was a juvenile at the time the crime was committed, was convicted by a juvenile justice board and released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

The top court in its 2017 verdict had upheld the capital punishment awarded to them by the Delhi High Court and the trial court in the case.

"The state must not simply execute people to prove that it is attacking terror or violence against women. It must persistently work towards systematic reforms to bring about change. Executions only kill the criminal, not the crime...," Akshay Kumar Singh's review plea, filed through AP Singh, had said.

Akshay, lodged in a jail in New Delhi, has further said death penalty entails "cold blooded killing" and does not provide convicts the chance to reform themselves.