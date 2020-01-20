Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court rejects death row convict’s plea claiming juvenility

The Supreme Court of India (SC), on January 20, rejected a petition filed by Pawan Gupta, a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

Gupta moved the apex court on January 17 challenging the High Court's order that dismissed his claim of being a juvenile in December 2012.

The top court said that the plea had already been rejected by subordinate courts and that Gupta cannot raise it repeatedly.

The plea was heard by a bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna.

The convict had also sought a direction to restrain authorities from executing the death penalty that had been scheduled for February 1.

Gupta’s lawyer AP Singh had alleged that the Delhi Police deliberately concealed documents pertaining to his client’s date of birth. He further said his school certificates were also concealed by the police on purpose.

A Delhi court, on January 17, issued a fresh death warrant for the execution of the four convicts. The convicts are now scheduled to be hanged at 6.00 am on February 1. Earlier on January 7, a Delhi court had issued death warrants and announced that they would be hanged on January 22 at 7.00 am in Tihar Jail.

A 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

The Supreme Court had in 2017 upheld the capital punishment awarded to them by the Delhi High Court and a trial court.

One of the six accused in the case, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail.

A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board, and was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.