you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 08:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nirbhaya case: SC to hear today convict's plea against Delhi HC order rejecting his juvenility claim

Gupta moved the apex court on Friday challenging the high court's order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile in December 2012.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court will hear today a plea of a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case against a Delhi High Court order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile at the time of commission of the offence. A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bushan and A S Bopanna will hear the plea of Pawan Kumar Gupta.

Gupta moved the apex court on Friday challenging the high court's order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile in December 2012.

Besides, the convict has sought a direction restraining the authorities from executing the death penalty, which has been scheduled for February 1.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 08:12 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi HC #India #Nirbhaya Case #Supreme Court

