Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 01:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nirbhaya case: SC to hear on February 11 Centre's plea against Delhi HC verdict

A bench headed by Justice R Bhanumathi did not heed to the request of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was seeking issuance of notice to the four convicts on the Centre's plea, saying it would further delay the matter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will hear on February 11 the Centre's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict that had dismissed its petition against the stay on the execution of the four Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case convicts.

A bench headed by Justice R Bhanumathi did not heed to the request of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was seeking issuance of notice to the four convicts on the Centre's plea, saying it would further delay the matter.

The bench, also comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna, told Mehta that it would hear him on February 11 and it may consider whether notice was required to be issued to the convicts.

At the outset, Mehta told the court that the "nation's patience is being tested" in the matter and bench will have to lay down a law on the issue.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 01:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi High Court #India #Nirbhaya Case #Supreme Court

