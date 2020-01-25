App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2020 10:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nirbhaya case: Prosecution tells court Tihar jail supplied all documents sought by convicts' lawyer

An advocate appearing for three of the four death row convicts in the case has moved the court on Friday alleging that the Tihar jail authorities were not handing over certain documents and this was causing delay in filing their mercy and curative petitions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Delhi Police on Saturday told a Delhi court that the Tihar jail authorities have supplied all the relevant documents sought by the lawyer of the death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. The public prosecutor, appearing for police, told Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Jain that the convicts are only adopting "delaying tactics".

An advocate appearing for three of the four death row convicts in the case has moved the court on Friday alleging that the Tihar jail authorities were not handing over certain documents and this was causing delay in filing their mercy and curative petitions.

A P Singh had moved an application alleging that the jail authorities are yet to give the documents which are required to file the mercy petition for Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and curative petitions for Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Singh (25).

The Supreme Court recently dismissed the curative petitions of other two convicts -- Vinay and Mukesh Singh (32). Mukesh's mercy petition was rejected by the President earlier this month.

The hanging of all four is to take place on February 1 at 6 am, according to the court order.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before she was thrown out on the road. She was flown to a hospital in Singapore where she died.

First Published on Jan 25, 2020 10:33 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

