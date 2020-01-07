App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 06:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nirbhaya Case: 'Justice delayed, not denied' say many as reactions pour in on Jan 22 hanging of convicts

Stating that the rapists deserve death sentence, Union Minister Smriti Irani said, "Justice was delayed, but it hasn't been denied. The struggle of the parents has paid off. Rapists deserve death sentence"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nirbhaya case victim's mother flashes the victory sign along with lawyers after a court issued death warrants against the four convicts in the case, outside Patiala House Courts in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will be hanged on 22 January at 7 am in Tihar jail.
Nirbhaya case victim's mother flashes the victory sign along with lawyers after a court issued death warrants against the four convicts in the case, outside Patiala House Courts in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will be hanged on 22 January at 7 am in Tihar jail.

A Delhi sessions court on January 7 issued death warrants to the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, paving the way for their death sentence.

The execution has been scheduled for 7 am on January 22 at Tihar Jail.

Reacting to the development, the mother of the victim, Asha Devi, told media persons that her daughter "has got justice".

"Execution of the four convicts will empower the women of the country. This decision will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system," Devi said. The victim's father, meanwhile, said that the decision will "instill fear in people who commit such crimes".

"I am happy with the court's decision. The convicts will be hanged at 7 am on 22nd January; This decision will instill fear in people who commit such crimes," he told news agency ANI.

Stating that the rapists deserve death sentence, Union Minister of Women & Child Development Smriti Irani told CNN News18, "Justice was delayed, but it hasn't been denied. The struggle of the parents has paid off. Rapists deserve death sentence."

"I hope people who misbehave with women learn from this that they will not be spared," Delhi Cief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, reacting to the development, said that "justice has been done even though it was late".

"The eyes of the nation were on the case. Justice has been done even though it was late. I am glad that their lawyers, activists and family's efforts have been rewarded. The people of the country had been waiting for this for long," Sisodia told CNN News18.

Union Minister Prakas Javadekar said that the verdict will "empower women and strengthen people's faith on judiciary".

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sushmita Dev said, "Nirbhaya has got justice. In open and shut case like Nirbhaya's, if it can take seven years, then what happens in other cases where evidence is not clear? It calls for introspection for political class and legal community to see where are problems and why should it take so long."

First Published on Jan 7, 2020 05:54 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Nirbhaya Case

