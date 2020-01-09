Nirbhaya case: Here's why only Buxar Jail in Bihar can provide hanging rope for death row convicts

A Delhi court, on January 7, paved the way for the hanging of four death-row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case, by issuing death warrants. It directed that the execution should take place on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar Jail, where the four are lodged.

Even as one of the four convicts, Vinay Kumar Sharma, on January 9, filed a curative petition before the Supreme Court saying he was young (about 19 years of age) at the time of the incident and that his “family will be destroyed” if he is executed, preparations are being made to execute the death sentence of the convicts.

The death warrant, also known as a ‘black warrant’ in common parlance, has set the process in motion. It is basically a form, titled Warrant of Execution of a Sentence of Death in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which a trial court sends to the jail officer. The executive part of the death warrant reads: “To be hanged by the neck until he be dead”.

Reports have suggested that the hanging ropes are ready and that the Tihar jail officials will write to the prison authority of Uttar Pradesh seeking the services of two hangmen depending on their availability.

The hanging rope or the noose will be manufactured by the Buxar Central Jail in Bihar, which holds a monopoly in making ropes for death row convicts, India Today has reported. It made the noose for Nathuram Godse, who was hanged in November 1949 for assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Buxar Jail also supplied the rope for 2001 Parliament Attack convict Afzal Guru, 1993 Bombay blasts convict Yakub Memon and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack convict Ajmal Kasab.

Why this unique monopoly?

Buxar Jail was set up by the British in 1880, and in 1884, they brought a machine to the jail to manufacture hanging ropes. Before that, it was imported from Manila, in the Philippines, hence the name Manila Rope is popular for this grad of noose.

Later, the India Factories Act gave Buxar Jail the exclusive right to manufacture these hanging ropes, prohibiting others from doing so.

Is hanging rope different from other ropes?

Hanging rope is different from other ropes, in that it is soft, yet very strong. It is believed that the task was given to Buxar Jail by the British keeping in mind the climate and availability of water near the jail.

Buxar Jail is located on the banks of the Ganga and also has a well, an uncommon feature in jails so as to prevent inmates from committing suicide.

A particular type of yarn, called J-34, is used to make the hanging rope. The cotton for this yarn is cultivated in Punjab.

Who makes the hanging rope?

Buxar Jail has 4-5 employees who train inmates (excluding death-row convicts) to manufacture the hanging rope.

The J-34 fibres are first braided into yarns; 154 such yarns are then woven to prepare 154 braids. Six such braids are used to make the hanging rope. A lot of water is used at each stage to ensure that the rope is soft.