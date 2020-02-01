Nirbhaya case: Delhi High Court issues notice to convicts as Centre challenges the stay on execution

The Delhi High Court, on February 1, issued notices to the Nirbhaya case convicts on the basis of the Centre's plea challenging the stay of their execution.

According to news agency ANI, the High Court said that the next hearing would be held on February 2.

The hanging was earlier scheduled for February 1.

The court has also issued notice to DG (Prisons) and Tihar Jail authorities, seeking their stand on the central government's plea.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the convicts in the Nirbhaya case have taken process of law on a "joyride" and are acting in tandem to delay their execution.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has challenged the trial court's January 31 order, which had stayed the execution of the convicts till further orders.

The plea, seeking to set aside the trial court's order, has made parties the convicts, Mukesh Kumar, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Akshay Singh, Director General (Prisons) and Superintendent of Tihar Jail.

It says that the trial court judge has acted beyond its jurisdiction in postponing the death warrants issued against the four convicts.

The plea says that the trial court, while postponing the death warrants "till further order", has failed to consider that the convicts were found guilty for gruesome and horrible offence of gangrape and murder of a woman.