Nirbhaya case: Death row convicts approach International Court of Justice, seek stay on hanging

Three Nirbhaya convicts have approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking a stay on the execution of their death sentence, news agency ANI has reported.

The three convicts who have approached the ICJ include Akshay, Pawan and Vinay.

The Supreme Court had, earlier in the day, rejected the fourth convict, Mukesh's plea seeking restoration of legal remedies alleging that his earlier lawyers misled him.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah held Singh's plea as not maintainable, saying the review petition and the curative petition have both been dismissed in the case.

On March 5, a trial court issued fresh warrants with March 20, 5.30 am, as the date for the execution of the convicts Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Singh (31).