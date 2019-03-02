App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2019 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nirbhaya case convicts may soon file curative petition against death penalty

The apex court had in December last year dismissed a petition, seeking directions for the immediate execution of the four men convicted in the case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Three convicts in the 2012 gang rape and murder case might soon file a curative petition challenging the death penalty, a Delhi court was told  Additional Sessions Judge Anu Grover Baliga on March 2 heard a plea filed by the parents of Nirbhaya seeking death warrant of four convicts without any delay.

Advocate A P Singh, counsel for the convicts, told the court that they might soon file a curative petition challenging its 2018 order dismissing their pleas for a review of its 2017 verdict which upheld the capital punishment awarded to them.

He told the court that the Tihar jail authorities have also stated the same in their reply to the plea.

The court also directed the jail authorities to file a status report in the case by April 6 -- the next date of hearing.

related news

Seeking expeditious directions, the plea said that it is the need of the hour and law that the death sentence be executed as early as possible and not delayed any further.

"Not only the entire nation is awaiting the execution of the sentence awarded to the convicts, but the entire world is curiously looking at the Indian judicial system," the plea, filed through lawyer Jitendra Kumar Jha, read.

On July 9 last year, the apex court had dismissed the pleas of three convicts -- Mukesh (31), Pawan Gupta (24) and Vinay Sharma (25) -- seeking review of its 2017 verdict upholding the capital punishment awarded to them by the Delhi High Court and the trial court in the case.

The fourth death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (33), has not filed a review plea in the apex court.

The apex court had in December last year dismissed a petition, seeking directions for the immediate execution of the four men convicted in the case.

The 23-year-old paramedic student was raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a running bus in South Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

One of the accused, Ram Singh, had hanged himself in the jail and another, the juvenile, was convicted of rape and murder and given the maximum sentence of three years' imprisonment in a reform facility.
First Published on Mar 2, 2019 07:18 pm

tags #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.