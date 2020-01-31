Nirbhaya case: Convict Pawan moves SC, seeks review of order dismissing juvenility claim

On January 20, the apex court had rejected the plea by Pawan who had challenged the Delhi High Court's order dismissing his juvenility claim.
One of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, Pawan Gupta, on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking review of its verdict which dismissed his plea claiming to be a juvenile at the time of commission of the offence.
On January 20, the apex court had rejected the plea by Pawan who had challenged the Delhi High Court's order dismissing his juvenility claim.Advocate A P Singh, who is representing Pawan in the case, said he has filed a petition on his behalf seeking review of the top court's January 20 order on Friday.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.