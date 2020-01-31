App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 12:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nirbhaya case: Convict Pawan moves SC, seeks review of order dismissing juvenility claim

On January 20, the apex court had rejected the plea by Pawan who had challenged the Delhi High Court's order dismissing his juvenility claim.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

One of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, Pawan Gupta, on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking review of its verdict which dismissed his plea claiming to be a juvenile at the time of commission of the offence.

On January 20, the apex court had rejected the plea by Pawan who had challenged the Delhi High Court's order dismissing his juvenility claim.

Advocate A P Singh, who is representing Pawan in the case, said he has filed a petition on his behalf seeking review of the top court's January 20 order on Friday.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 11:49 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Nirbhaya #Pawan Gupta #Supreme Court

