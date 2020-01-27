Nirbhaya case: Convict Mukesh Kumar seeks urgent hearing in SC against rejection of mercy plea

Mukesh Kumar Singh, one of the death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case on January 27 moved the Supreme Court of India (SC) seeking urgent hearing on his plea against dismissal of his mercy petition by the President.

The 32-year-old Singh's mercy plea was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said, "If somebody is going to be hanged then nothing can be more urgent than this" and asked Kumar's counsel to approach the mentioning officer as the hanging is scheduled on February 1.

The bench also comprised justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

The warrant for execution of death sentence for the four convicts in the case has been fixed on February 1 at 6.00 am.