App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 11:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nirbhaya case: Convict Mukesh Kumar seeks urgent hearing in SC against rejection of mercy plea

32-year-old Mukesh Kumar Singh's mercy plea was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mukesh Kumar Singh, one of the death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case on January 27 moved the Supreme Court of India (SC) seeking urgent hearing on his plea against dismissal of his mercy petition by the President.

The 32-year-old Singh's mercy plea was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said, "If somebody is going to be hanged then nothing can be more urgent than this" and asked Kumar's counsel to approach the mentioning officer as the hanging is scheduled on February 1.

Close

The bench also comprised justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

related news

The warrant for execution of death sentence for the four convicts in the case has been fixed on February 1 at 6.00 am.

Singh had moved the mercy petition after the Supreme Court had dismissed his curative petition against his conviction and death sentence.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 27, 2020 11:07 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Nirbhaya Case #Supreme Court

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.