Last Updated : Jan 25, 2020 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nirbhaya case: Convict moves SC against President Kovind's decision of rejecting his mercy plea

A Delhi court has directed that the four rapists will be hanged on February 1 at 6 am in Tihar Jail, where they are currently lodged.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File photo of rape convict Mukesh Singh being accompanied by cops (Image: Reuters)
File photo of rape convict Mukesh Singh being accompanied by cops (Image: Reuters)

Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh Singh moved the Supreme Court to challenge the decision of President Ram Nath Kovind when he rejected the convict’s mercy plea.

The President rejected the mercy petition of Mukesh in the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case on January 16, following which fresh death warrants were issued to all the four death row convicts.

A Delhi court has directed that the four rapists will be hanged on February 1 at 6 am in Tihar Jail, where they are currently lodged.

Close

 

This is a developing story. More details awaited.



First Published on Jan 25, 2020 02:54 pm

tags #Delhi #Mercy petition #Nirbhaya Case #President Ram Nath Kovind #Supreme Court

