Nirbhaya case: Convict Akshay Thakur's wife files divorce plea

Punita Devi, the wife of Akshay Thakur, a convict in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, filed a divorce petition at a local court in Bihar’s northeastern Aurangabad district on March 17, The Hindu has reported.

Akshay, along with three other convicts in the 2012 rape and murder case, is to be hanged at 5.30 am on March 20.

In the petition, Punita Devi said her husband is “a convict in the Nirbhaya case, but he is innocent”.

However, Punita Devi wants to be legally divorced before Akshay gets hanged as she does not want to live the life of a widow, she was quoted as saying in the petition.

Mukesh Kumar Singh, Punita Devi’s lawyer said she has a right to seek a divorce from her husband under section 13(2)(II) of the Hindu Marriage Act, which says that a woman can seek divorce if he has been found guilty of rape, sodomy or bestiality.

He has filed her petition in the family court under the local district court of Aurangabad. The court has fixed March 19 as the next date of hearing, the report suggests.

Meanwhile, some advocates in Patna told the publication that the divorce plea may be another “delaying tactic by a Nirbhaya case accused, but at the same time everyone has a legal right to justice”.

On March 5, a trial court had issued fresh warrants with March 20 as the date for execution of the four convicts in the case -- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay (31).

This is the fourth death warrant against them. The earlier three warrants were deferred pending exhaustion of legal remedies by the convicts.