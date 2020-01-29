App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 07:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nirbhaya case: Another death row convict Vinay moves mercy plea before President

The Supreme Court has already rejected the curative petition of Vinay.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case, filed mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, his lawyer said.

Advocate A P Singh, who represents Vinay, said he has filed the mercy petition with the President House and has got a receiving on it.

"I have filed mercy petition for Vinay before the President. I have submitted it by hand," Singh said.

The apex court has already rejected the curative petition of Vinay.

Before Vinay, another death row convict Mukesh Kumar Singh had filed the mercy plea which was rejected by the President on January 17.

The apex court Wednesday dismissed plea filed by Mukesh challenging the rejection of his mercy petition.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 07:47 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Nirbhaya Case

