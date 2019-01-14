App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nirav Modi's bungalow: HC questions ED's request to stay demolition

A division bench of Chief Justice N H Patil and Justice N M Jamdar was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in 2009 by Shambhuraje Yuvakranti of the Akhil Bhartiya Maratha Seva Sangha on the issue.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Bombay High Court Monday questioned the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) request to stay the demolition order for fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi's illegal bungalow at Alibaug in the adjoining Raigad district.

A division bench of Chief Justice N H Patil and Justice N M Jamdar was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in 2009 by Shambhuraje Yuvakranti of the Akhil Bhartiya Maratha Seva Sangha on the issue.

The Raigad district collector had last month ordered demolition of 58 unauthorised structures, including one of Modi, built along the beach at Alibaug, a coastal town popular with weekend tourists.

The demolition order was passed following rebuke from the high court for failing to initiate action against the illegal structures.

related news

The ED had last week filed an application before the high court, informing it that the said structure was attached by the agency as part of its money laundering probe against Modi.

The agency in its application informed the court that the tribunal set under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had permitted it to attach the property long before the Raigad collector ordered its demolition.

According to ED, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sealed the property.

The ED sought a stay on the Raigad Collector's order of demolition and requested the court to give the agency a hearing.

The bench, however, sought to know why the agency was seeking a stay on the demolition order.

"What is illegal needs to go. What is your problem with those structures that are illegal?" Chief Justice Patil said.

The court then posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

According to an affidavit filed by the Raigad district collector on Monday, a day after the demolition order was passed last month, the sub divisional officer of Alibaug wrote a letter to the ED seeking permission to de-seal the property and demolish it.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 03:42 pm

tags #Bombay High Court #Current Affairs #India #Nirav Modi

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.