Nirav Modi travelled on 'revoked' Indian passport as recent as June 12: Report

Nirav Modi, the main accused in the Rs 13,000-crore PNB fraud, travelled on the 'revoked' Indian passport as recent as June 12, reported The Times of India.

The diamond merchant reportedly used the Indian passport for travelling from London to Brussels last week on June 12. The Indian government had revoked Modi’s passport on February 24, but he is still using Indian documents to travel as no red corner notice has been issued against him.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought Interpol Red Corner Notices against billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi last week. The agency has also filed a charge sheet against Nirav Modi.

Nirav Modi's frequent travels despite revocation of his passport has raised suspicion of him holding more than one passport. Media reports claim that Nirav Modi has at least six different passports from Belgium, Singapore and possibly from Morocco.

A separate report stated that Modi has reportedly filed for a permannet residency application in Singapore. The application mentioned his net monthly salary at 1.5 lakh Singaporean dollar and an Indian passport with validity till May 8, 2027.

The Enforcement Directorate is also probing a case against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, following a complaint from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) that they allegedly cheated the bank. The case pertains to allegedly cheating the state-run bank through fraudulent issuance of Letters of Undertakings (LoUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs).

The CBI and the ED have registered two FIRs each in connection with the case. Both Modi and Choksi are said to have left the country before the criminal cases were lodged.