App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 05, 2018 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nirav Modi in Hong Kong? Govt sends request for provisional arrest

The Ministry of External Affairs has submitted a request to Hong Kong authorities for provisional arrest of Nirav Modi, wanted in connection with PNB loan fraud, the government said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Ministry of External Affairs has submitted a request to Hong Kong authorities for provisional arrest of Nirav Modi, wanted in connection with PNB loan fraud, the government said today.

"The Ministry has sought the provisional arrest of Nirav Deepak Modi by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, People's Republic of China, for which a request has been submitted to them on March 23, 2018," V K Singh, the Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

He was asked whether the ministry has any clue about the whereabouts of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

A provisional arrest is made pending a formal extradition request.

Singh said the MEA had suspended passports of the two diamond merchants.

This was done after an FIR was registered against them by the CBI for an alleged fraud worth several thousand crores in the Punjab National Bank two months ago.

Modi and Choksi had fled the country after the alleged bank fraud came to light.

The MEA had served show cause notices to Modi and Choksi on February 16, giving them a week to respond.

"Since they failed to respond within the stipulated time period, their passports were revoked on February 23, 2018," he said.

tags #Business #current #Hong Kong #India #Nirav Modi

most popular

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.